If Liz Truss can change her mind on Brexit why can't we?

IT now seems that Ms Liz Truss is on course to be the next Prime Minister. What is revealing however is that during her political career she changed her mind and opinions on several important occasions, from wishing to abolish the monarchy, being a leading light in the Liberal Democrat party, supporting the decriminalisation of cannabis and the aims of CND, all stances that she subsequently rejected.

Most noteworthy however is her initial advocacy of Remain, but, following the referendum outcome, she immediately became a passionate supporter of Brexit!

I would therefore expect her now to recommend that the great British public be allowed to change its mind by setting up the mechanism for a second vote on membership of the EU, now that we know that the benefits of leaving were nothing but a tissue of state-sponsored fantasies and lies!

John Taylor,

Lycett Road,

Dringhouses, York

---

Be careful what you wish for

WHAT sort of hatred of public services does Liz Truss and her team possess that makes them brazen enough to even propose regional pay arrangements?

If this policy had gone ahead it would have lead to valuing people in different parts of the country who work in public services differently…all for doing the same job. This gives a real clue as to the lack of importance they really attach to genuine 'levelling up’. They would undermine it by stealth if they could get away with it.

Our society has been subjected to the Conservative dislike and undermining of all public services for more than 15 years, leading to the stripping out of budgets in all communal, public services now leading to the weakest infrastructure the country has ever had. Every single service is on its knees.

I do not dispute that we must address the economic crises but priority should be given to sustaining a strong infrastructure of housing, roads, refuse collection, fire services, adult services, education, youth services and social care.

The current trend of throwing lumps of conscience money when a crises arises leads only to short-term thinking and is no way to achieve the continuity and solid reliable public services which we all need to underpin the quality of life for everyone.

If you have a vote in the forthcoming leadership election please be careful of what you wish for. If we pay less tax, we get even fewer services and many people will still not have the funds to ‘go private’, something this Government quietly encourages by stealth.

S Young

Address supplied

---

We all need to follow the leader

IN her column on August 3, Rachael Maskell drew on the fabulous success of the Lionesses to suggest we need a new team to run the country. Yes, the Tories are selecting a new leader from two with differing approaches, but since Labour elected Sir Keir Starmer he has been faced with a toxic barrage of criticism from the far left and the militant unions. Labour appear more divided than ever, the direction of travel is as clear as mud.

Returning to the football analogy, after a team has discussed options, to win it must have a leader. The team players must follow the manager's plan and the direction of the captain on pitch, whatever they think of their decisions.

But only last week the MP for York Central was telling her leader to get onto the picket lines, in direct contradiction of his policy.

Mike Huffington,

Walmgate,

York