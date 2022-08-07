IT'S BEEN an ambition, stretching back decades, to unlock the underused 45-hectare brownfield site at York Central.

One of the largest regeneration projects in the UK, it will regenerate a big part of the city centre and create a vibrant and distinctive new neighbourhood.

It has the potential to transform the city centre and we’ve carried out extensive consultation with the local community and other stakeholders to help ensure it reaches this potential.

In recent weeks we’ve reached some key milestones on the project.

That’s included announcing a partner to deliver over £100m of new infrastructure, work which unlocks the development and enables a diverse mix of residential, cultural, recreational and commercial space, all centred around a new public space to be delivered.

Everything we do needs to recognise the hugely important place the site has in the heart of the city.

We know this involves getting the new infrastructure right. Not only does that help enable the transformative investment planned, it will provide wider benefits for people across York.

That’s why we’re making sure new routes for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles are in place before changes to any existing routes.

That includes constructing and opening major new access routes before the planned closure of Leeman Road. We recognise that this is crucial for local residents.

Also key to York Central’s success is our plan for an attractive, sustainable urban environment.

We’re strongly focused on delivering the key aspects of the design like the landscaping, pavement widths, lighting, and segregation of different types of traffic. That will make sure we create the best experience for everybody.

This is a long-term and ambitious project. Great connectivity and access, high quality public realm, providing a new destination with new opportunities for people in York is, and will remain, at the heart of our plans.

Peter Denton, Chief Executive Officer, Homes England, Robin Dobson, Group Property Director, Network Rail.

