THE sister of Sam Diatta, who died after a disturbance at a York jeweller's, has spoken of the last time his family saw him on the day he died.

Sam had been out on a family walk with his dad and mum George and Judy, sister, Teba, and a family friend on Tuesday, July 26, followed by a picnic in Homestead Park before heading off into York city centre.

His older sister, Teba, said: "Sam was my irreplaceable brother and will be forever in my heart.

"That day we went on a lovely walk in Skelton, we got the bus there and then walked down through Rawcliffe to the Homestead before having a picnic in the park.

"Then he wandered off into town, and we never saw him again."

As The Press reported at the time, 39-year-old Sam, from York, tragically died in a disturbance at Mappin and Webb jewellers in Coney Street in York city centre a short while later.

A medical investigation is being conducted into the cause of his death.

Four men, who were initially arrested in connection with the report, have been interviewed and released on bail pending the results of police and medical investigations.

Teba said: "We don't know why he went into the jeweller's, but it was my mum's birthday two days later and we'd like to think he'd gone in there to buy something for her."

Sam spent the first nine years of his life living on Leeman Road and attended St Barnabas church and school.

When the family moved to Acomb, Sam attended Poppleton Road primary school for two years, before heading to Manor CE school, where he was a popular face in his year group. He belonged to Lidgett Grove church cubs and Scouts and enjoyed camping.

Teba and Sam pictured in July 1987

Remembering her brother as they grew up together in York, Teba said: "He was a very humble person, he was kind, loving and generous, he was always doing special things for you.

"He was very sporty at school. He was into his rugby, both at school and he played for York Railway Institute.

"My dad is from Senegal so whenever there was international football on we always had a laugh because I'd support Senegal and he'd support England if it came to it."

The Diatta family: Sam, Teba, Judy and George

As an adult Teba said Sam's generosity of spirit never left him.

"We have family out in Senegal and he would send them money when times were tight to buy school uniforms and things like that.

"He loved his food and he'd always go to Jorvik Spice in The Mount where he was well-known.

"He was really intelligent, but he didn't show off about things. He did well at school and got 4 As at GCSE with the rest Bs and Cs.

“Sadly, in his later teenage years Sam developed mental health issues which stayed with him throughout his life."

Teba with her brother, Sam

Teba said that since Sam's death the family has been overwhelmed by the support from family, friends and the local community.

"We have had so many flowers and cars and messages on social media, it's been quite overwhelming.

"People have been stopping by the house and stopping us in the street to check how we're doing," said Teba.

"They have been so kind."

As The Press reported at the time of the incident last month, North Yorkshire Police officers received several reports of a disturbance at the store and upon arrival a man was being restrained by a member of the shop staff and members of the public.

Unfortunately Sam began to have medical difficulties and was taken to York Hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead shortly after 6.40pm.

Sam made headlines in The Press when, as a 20-year-old, he dived in to the River Ouse in York to rescue a 24-year-old woman who plunged in to the River Ouse at Esplanade Court, near Marygate.

He was out for a drink in the former Bay Horse pub in Marygate - now Roots restaurant - with friends and was one of a group of of people involved in the rescue.

He said at the time: "Someone threw a life-ring and we put it over her and then together we managed to drag her out. I'm glad I did it, I couldn't have lived with myself if I'd stood by and something had happened to her."

Anyone who witnessed the Mappin and Webb incident and has not yet come forward is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for the Major Incident Team. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote incident number 405 of July 26.

North Yorkshire Police referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is standard procedure when someone dies following police attendance at an incident.

Sam Diatta