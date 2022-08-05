FAT Hippo, a chain of independent burger joints says it expects to open its fourth Yorkshire outlet in York later this year.

The company promises a brand-new restaurant on Low Petergate, the former Jimmy’s/Café Rouge site.

This will be Fat Hippo’s fifteenth UK location, with the growing company planning other new sites across the UK. It already has other sites in Leeds and Sheffield.

The company is noted for beef and boneless buttermilk chicken patties, with free fries as standard. It also offers vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free options available as well as a kids menu.



Managing director Michael Phillips, who founded Fat Hippo in the North East in 2010, said: “We couldn’t turn down the opportunity to open Fat Hippo in York city centre, especially as the building on Low Petergate is the perfect location for our brand new restaurant.”



“2022 is certainly shaping up to be an exciting year for Fat Hippo, with several new locations for our restaurants in the pipeline!”



The group also works with Deliveroo and will launch on the platform across York so customers can enjoy Fat Hippo burgers at home.

In May, as the Press previously reported, Fat Hippo submitted a planning application for the site, which is close to other burger outlets. City of York Council has yet to determine the application.