I READ about the council increasing the number of taxi Hackney licences - the other day I took my wife to hospital for an appointment and from Acomb to the hospital I counted at least ten Uber taxis and not one York taxi.

So has the council still banned Uber taxis in York? And if so what are they doing about it?

Andy Wood,

Tennent Road,

York

 

