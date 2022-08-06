WE are told by the Bank of England we going into recession mainly due to Russia withholding gas supplies.

Everybody in the country is aware that we have natural gas supplies and oil in this country to last us into the next century but as usual a small minority of NIMBYS get all fracking stopped and help the country to get deeper into recession.

Don't we have one politician who will overrule these people and get us back on the road to recovery?

TJ Ryder,

Huntsmans Walk,

Acomb,

York