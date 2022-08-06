WITH reference to your headlines in The Press Thursday, August 4, not all GP practices are the same.

My GP practice, York Medical Group, have recently updated their IT system with no interference to appointments, medication requests or hospital referrals.

Over the past few years my wife and I have had several telephone appointments, face to face appointments and hospital referrals with no long waiting time.

The staff at York Medical Group, Acomb, from receptionists, doctors and pharmacists, are always very courteous and try their hardest to solve your problems as soon as possible, so not all GP practices are the same.

AP Cox,

Heath Close,

Holgate,

York

