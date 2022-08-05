Organisations across York celebrated national Playday this week to recognise the importance of play in supporting children and young people’s physical and mental health.
Play helps children make friends and develop relationships, feel connected to their communities and has an important role in helping them to cope with stress and anxiety, and deal with challenges.
City of York Council said the celebration day on Wednesday also highlighted the importance of children’s rights in supporting them to feel safe and secure.
Organisations across the city are working to help children and young people to understand their rights and to make sure they’re being met.
Cllr Andrew Waller, the council’s Executive Member for Children, Young People and Education, said such activity will also help young people become responsible citizens of the future.
He added: “Over the next few months, we will be working with partners across the city to raise awareness amongst young people and those who work with them. It’s an important part of our work as a Human Rights City and will support our ambition to give all children and young people in York the best start in life.”
The YorOK website has further information about children’s rights and can help a young person gain help if they feel they, or someone else’s rights aren’t being met.
