I WAS in Coney Street in York this week and pleased to see Anna there near Boots with her stock of Big Issue North magazines.
This is a great weekly read and a special way to learn what's going on while helping people like Anna who are working to support their families.
Despite Anna's warm invitation to buy the Big Issue, in the 20 minutes I was there waiting for the bank to open no one else bought the magazine.
Its such hard work and magazine sellers like Anna have already invested £1.50 for each copy so they can make a modest profit back.
If you have not given the Big Issue a try, please buy a copy and you can enjoy it together with your York Press and a nice cup of tea.
Sue Cooke,
Smithie Close,
New Earswick,
York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel