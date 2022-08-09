TWO friends plan to kayak 56 miles down the River Ouse to raise vital funds for York Rescue Boat.

Andy Fearn and colleague David Warner want to kayak the length of the River Ouse over the August bank holiday weekend.

The plan is to cover the 56 miles over two days, starting at Aldwalk and finishing at Blacktoft as the Ouse meets the Humber.

Andy said: "Our chosen charity this year is The York Rescue Boat, they are an independent lifeboat and search team that is on call 24 hours a day and centres around the two main rivers in York, the Ouse and the Foss.

"The River Ouse has become an ever increasing risk over recent years and the work that this charity does is second to none."

He added: "Anyone that lives in or has visited York will probably know the dangers that the rivers pose. Some 21 people have drowned in the last five years and the average age has changed from 26 years old to 68. It used to be young people getting into trouble after a swim or a night out but more and more it's down to older people with complex mental health issues."

People can support their challenge and raise money for the York Rescue Boat by visiting the duo's fundraising page at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/david-warner13