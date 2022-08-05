A MAN has been charged with assaulting two emergency workers in an East Yorkshire town.

Humberside Police said George Joyce, 21, of no fixed address but from Beverley, was arrested yesterday.

It said he was charged in connection with four counts of commercial burglary, one count of attempted commercial burglary, six counts of shop thefts and two counts of assaulting emergency service workers.

"There will also be 19 further counts of shop theft taken into consideration," said a spokesperson, adding that Joyce was remanded in custody to appear at court today.

 