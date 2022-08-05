A MISSING teenager has been found safe and well.

As The Press reported yesterday an appeal was put out by North Yorkshire Police to try and find a missing teenager from North Yorkshire.

The force said that Saphire Williams, 15, was last seen in Masham at around 2.30pm on Wednesday.

She failed to return home and officers are concerned for her welfare.

Police conducted a search to find her and urged the public to share any information that could help their investigation.

Saphire lives in Masham but has contacts in South Yorkshire.

This morning (August 5) the force has said that she's been found safe and well and they've thanked the public for their help.