THE promoters responsible for getting artists to come to Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre have done sterling work over the last few years.

Huge names, some more than happy to make return visits to the welcoming venue have appeared on the stage but some of the artists that have appeared genuinely make you do a double take.

This week (Tuesday, August 2) it was the turn of American superstar Christina Aguilera to turn heads. After shows this month in locations that have included Monte Carlo and Marbella, Xtina headed north for a taste of what Yorkshire can offer.

The five-time Grammy award winner brought her A-game too. As eye-catching as always, her stage and lighting show was truly spectacular.

A short video intro appeared on screen ending with the question, “Ladies and gentlemen, are you ready to get Dirrty?” before Aguilera strode on stage surrounded by her band.

Christina Aguilera performs in Scarborough. Photo by Dave Lawrence

Dressed in a silver corset and thigh-high black boots, Aguilera sported wrap-around shades and had her blonde hair pulled back in a severe ponytail. She was accompanied by a mixed troupe of six dancers, three singers and four musicians for her opening number.

Dirrty got the show off to a high octane start, the sweaty dance floor anthem from 2002 was the tune with which the singer chose to move away from her teen-pop image towards a much raunchier, provocative direction.

The singer recently released a new Spanish language album, Aguilera, so as you would expect there were several newer tracks such as the singles Pa Mis Muchachas, Santo and Suélteme with other album tracks such as Ya Ilegué and Como yo serving as dance interludes that allowed Aguilera to make a number of costume changes across the show.

There was still room however for many old favourites - including three further number one hits - with songs including Genie in a Bottle, Beautiful, Candyman, Moves Like Jagger and her cover of Lady Marmalade.

With Fighter and Let There Be Love also making appearances to finish the show there was plenty throughout to keep old, new and non-Spanish speaking fans content.

It was a hugely ambitious show set across five actioned packed “acts” that successfully combined two main strands - that of Aguilera’s contribution across her career to promote female empowerment while also paying handsome tribute to her Latin roots.

So well done to the promoters and please keep shows of this stunning quality coming to the region.