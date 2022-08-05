TRAFFIC restrictions imposed on two Harrogate Streets are to end next week.

North Yorkshire County Council blocked off Beech Grove and Lancaster Road in an 18-month trail to encourage cycling and walking.

The first-of-a-kind initiative in the county saw signage, bollards and planters in the two streets, but they must be legally removed on August 14.

Similar measures have also been introduced in York, such as in The Groves.

The county council says feedback from the trial will now be considered before a wider package of permanent measures to promote environmentally-friendly travel is drawn up and consulted upon in September.

Executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “It is fair to say these trial restrictions have been controversial. We have received significant feedback – positive and negative – and we’ve learnt a lot over the past 18 months.

“We know that more people are now using this route to walk and cycle, which is encouraging and in line with our aim of promoting sustainable travel. However, we are also aware of negative impacts affecting those living nearby.

“Now the trial period is over, it is only right that we review in detail what’s worked and what could work better.

“This will allow us the opportunity to bring forward a detailed and coordinated plan, connecting active travel initiatives such as Otley Road and Station Gateway together in the best way while addressing many of the objections raised by local residents.”

“We will be seeking input from local councillors, active travel groups and the public to ensure we are developing the most effective possible plan for this area.”