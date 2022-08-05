A man has been jailed for stealing two bikes within hours of each other from York station.
Luke Ellerby, 41, who is in HMP Humber, was sentenced to eight weeks in jail after he pleaded guilty to two counts of theft on Thursday, July 21, at York Magistrates’ Court.
He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128.
The court heard how on Tuesday, November 2 last year, Ellerby first approached the cycle racks in the short stay car park at York station on a push bike before abandoning it and riding away on a stolen bike.
Later the same day Ellerby returned to the bike racks, this time on foot, and stole another bike.
Witnesses reported seeing Ellerby loitering around the cycle racks before the owners of the bikes returned from their commute to find their bikes had been stolen.
Investigating officer Sgt Rebecca Murphy said: "This was theft at its most brazen. Ellerby didn't care who saw him when he effectively helped himself to the bikes. Hopefully a custodial sentence will be a lesson to him to keep his hands off other people's hard earned property."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article