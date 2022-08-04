A man has died after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a 4x4 pick-up truck.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened on the B1222 in North Yorkshire shortly after 6.30pm on Wednesday night (August 3).

The force said a black Honda motorbike travelling towards Sherburn-in-Elmet collided with a silver Toyota Hilux 4x4 - also travelling in the direction of Sherburn-in-Elmet - on the B1222 Bishopdyke Road near the junction with Oxmoor Lane and Scalm Lane.

A police spokesperson said the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in the collision.

They added: "He was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly died shortly after.

"We’re appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, seen either vehicle driving in the area beforehand or who may have dashcam footage, to please get in touch.

"Anyone with dash camera footage is asked to save their footage for officers to review in due course."

If you can help please email: MCIT@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team.

Please quote reference: 12220136679