YORK’S Grape Lane will be taken over by an ‘invasion’ of scooters and motorbikes on Saturday – but it’s all in a good cause.
The York Inset Scooter Club will be holding its annual ‘show and shine’ event in the street between 10.30am and 5pm to raise money for SNAPPY, the local charity which supports children and young people with a range of disabilities.
Bikes and scooters - some dating from as early as 1926, according to the scooter club’s Nick Beilby - will be lined up along the street for visitors to admire.
Among those visitors will be the Civic Party - due to attend at mid-day - and the scooter club’s president, Normandy Veteran Ken Cooke.
There will be collections for SNAPPY throughout the day, Nick said – with the aim of raising £1,000.
