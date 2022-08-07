FUEL thefts are rocketing across York as the cost of living crisis tightens its grip, new figures have revealed.

The cost of filling a family car has now passed £100 as the cost of living crisis continues to burden households across the UK, leading to an increase of fuel thefts.

Figures obtained by The Press show in the six months to July, 57 fuel thefts have been reported to North Yorkshire Police in York alone, almost the same figure recorded in 2021 overall, at 64.

In the January, February and March of this year, the number of fuel thefts was less than 10 each month - three, eight, and five respectively.

However, April, May and July all saw 10 thefts each month, with June peaking at 11 fuel thefts.

This has given a current average rate of two fuel thefts a week this year.

Over the past five years, from July 1, 2017, to July 31, 2022, a total of 455 fuel thefts in York have been reported to police.

The largest increase was from 2017 to 2018, when the number of thefts jumped up from 39 to 107.

The number of thefts then fell from 2019 to 2021 - from 108, to 80 in 2020, then 64 in 2021.

In 2017, the average price of petrol per litre was 117.9p, up from 103.9p the previous year.

According to RAC, the latest average price for fuel is 179.8p for petrol and 190.1p for diesel.

The most common location for fuel theft across the five years has been at petrol stations, although there have been many instances each year where the location has not been recorded.

Other sites have been at industrial or commercial estates, such as factories, farms, and from homes.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Fuel theft is an issue that we're concerned about due to the rising prices.

“Service stations have seen an increase in people making off without paying for petrol and diesel. Most retailers already have a range of security measure in place such as CCTV and ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras.

“Many homes and businesses also use heating oil, particularly in more rural, isolated areas, where fuel tanks may be vulnerable to theft.

“As a crime prevention measure, we're urging people to check the security of their fuel tank to help ward off criminals who may see it as an easy way to exploit the situation.”

The force has provided the following advice: record the date and time when your tank is filled, ensure your tank can be viewed from your house, locate your tank within a secure compound, such as keep field gates locked and block exits, use locking fuel tank caps, and install intruder alarm systems and security lighting.

North Yorkshire Police advise that if you see any suspicious activity, report it via the force’s website or by calling 101.

You can also contact your local Neighbourhood Policing Team to receive security advice.