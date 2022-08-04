Commercial boarding kennels for dogs and a new home are proposed in a village north of York.
Mr and Mrs E.S.T Roberts seek to demolish an existing home and some outbuildings and change the use of other buildings at North Lane, Huntington, a small-holding and former piggery.
If approved on the 1.44ha site, the kennel facilities would include kennels, dog grooming/treatment, and a dog hydrotherapy pool. Nearby land would become dog walking fields and the rest will remain a home with associated domestic garden. The equivalent of two full-time jobs would be created.
The planning application to City of York Council said: “The current house is unfeasibly small and in a very poor state as well as the garage, they are not fit for purpose as a family home or really suitable to support the proposed business and re[1]use of this established set up.”
It also said all dog waste from the fields and kennels will be collected and double bagged with bio-degradable bags before being placed in a dog poo wormery.
The application added the replacement home would be traditionally built but energy efficient and highly insulated. It would help fulfil the potential of the site, meet a housing need, and better help the economy moving forward than the current buildings.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here