A self-service launderette has been approved at Strensall Camp Service Station, near York.

City of York planners have given retrospective approval for the modular facility after the service station said they would erect fencing to help reduce noise to neighbours.

The launderette at 605 Strensall Road, Strensall, consists of two washing machines and one dryer, aiming to be eco-friendly, whilst providing extra revenue for the business to help it survive.

A council report said council officials recommended ‘Jakoustic’ fencing be erected to protect the amenity of neighbours.

This followed opposition to the facility from Strensall and Towthorpe Parish Council who said the laundry would harm the amenity of neighbours and take parking spaces. Five letters of objection from neighbours raised similar objections.

A report by council planners said the launderette would not result in the loss of parking.

It added: “Following negotiations with the agent to address noise mitigation measures, the application for the retention of the free-standing launderette facility and acoustic fencing is considered acceptable subject to a condition to restrict opening times to operate from 07:00 and 22:00. As such approval is recommended.”