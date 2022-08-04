UPDATED 11AM: The boys have now been found safe and well.

UPDATED 9AM: The boys are still missing, but North Yorkshire Police has requested that their photos be removed.

POLICE say they are growing increasingly concerned for the safety of two boys who have gone missing from home in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say they are searching for two missing teenage boys from Selby and they are appealing for help to locate them.

Levi Baber, 17, and Ben Leach, 16, have been missing since the early hours of Tuesday (August 2).

A police spokesman said: "Concerns are growing for their safety with extensive police searches and enquiries ongoing in the Selby area, as well as in Leeds and Manchester where the boys are believed to have links.

"If you have seen either Levi or Ben or anyone who resembles their photographs, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

"Please quote reference number 12220135733 when providing details."