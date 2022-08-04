MOTORISTS are being warned of an autumn of disruption on York's inner ring road as ageing traffic lights are replaced and a junction re-surfaced.

City of York Council says it will start replacing ageing and outdated traffic signals at the Barbican Road and Paragon Street junction in September.

It said new pedestrian and cycling crossing facilities would also be introduced and the junction resurfaced.

A spokesperson said the works were estimated to take around eight weeks to complete, between Monday September 5 and Friday October 28, with a programme of resurfacing to be delivered following their completion.

"To help minimise disruption and complete the works as quickly as possible, work will be carried out from 9am to 4pm, seven days a week," they said.

"As with any construction work, there is likely to be a certain amount of disruption. Residents are assured that everything reasonably possible will be done to keep this to a minimum.

"Temporary controlled crossings will be provided during construction to allow pedestrians and cyclists to cross the road safely.

"Pedestrian routes and access to all businesses and properties will be retained throughout the duration of the works as will vehicular access."

They urged residents to plan ahead, allow more time for journeys and use public transport where possible.