A clothing and gift store has been approved for one of York’s most well-known streets.
Ms Ruth Thomlinson of Oliver Farm, Bolton Percy, near York, has gained planning approval to change the use of a beauty parlour at 32 Bishopthorpe Road.
The premises already has approval for the beauty business but Ms Thomlison wanted to use the ground floor front and back rooms to sell clothes and gifts. Access to the shop and its internal layout would not change.
A report by planning staff at City of York Council said Micklegate Planning Panel had no objections to the application and the council received one letter in support, noting that the business would be "a good addition to Bishopthorpe Road.”
The planners said the application met a range of council planning policies so approval was recommended.
“It is considered that the proposed use will consolidate the function and vitality of the local centre and is appropriate in scale and nature.
“No significant impact on residential amenity is anticipated and the sustainable nature of the location results in no requirement for parking provision.“
