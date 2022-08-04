TALENTED students from a York school held their own arts festival.

Following an enforced two year break Huntington School's Arts Festival returned last month with the theme of Rise Up.

Cassie Garbutt, the school's subject leader for art said it was an opportunity for students to immerse themselves in one of four disciplines: art, dance, drama or music.

In just three days around 300 students created a visual art and live performance material to present to an audience just before the end of the school term.

Huntington School arts festival in York. Pictures: Jess Rudland

Ms Garbutt said: "It is an opportunity to be a part of a large-scale project that builds a sense of community across year groups. Former students come back to faciliate and coach current students as part of the festival process.

"They are our best advocates, passing on their skills and demonstrating how their Arts education at Huntington has shaped their adult lives.

"The Art Team developed ideas in response to the theme based on concepts such as rising up against the odds, the fight for womens rights and the rise of technology.

"We had a literal take on Rise Up with giant hot air balloons suspended from the hall ceiling as a striking use of the open space. We had a large sculptural phoenix representing the enduring metaphor of 'rising from the ashes' embodying the human spirit and our determination to success. There were other pieces across the hall including the outstanding work of our GCSE and A-level students, undertaking both during and after the pandemic.

"The Dance Team worked on pieces that reflect overcoming struggles, empowering yourself and others, and rebuilding society.

"In light of the impact that Covid has had on the past two years one of the performances was about the 'Saving the Arts' movement, whose work came to people's attention during the long periods of forced isolation during the pandemic."

Huntington School arts festival in York. Pictures: Jess Rudland

The Drama Team performed an excerpt "The boy who wanted to be a tree" from the play "The Qashqai Boy by Joao Villar. The play tells the story of a young dreamer who wants more for his nomad people. His dreams are incomprehensible to some, causing him to come into conflict on the road to his fantasy becoming a reality.

The Music Team performed songs that have some connection with the idea of overcoming obstacles - whether it's singing to rise above personal challenges or recognising that we can all use our voices to make a difference in the world around us. Music has a long history of being used to change perceptions and challenge the status quo. We sing to bring people closer together for a common cause. We sing to express our anger and highlight injustice.