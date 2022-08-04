POLICE are hunting a wanted man in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to locate 42-year-old Geoffrey Dent who is wanted for offences including vehicle theft, assault and criminal damage.
Dent is believed to be in the area of farm property between Harwood Dale and Cloughton but also has links to Scarborough and Scalby.
A police spokesman said: "If you have any information which could help to locate Dent then please call 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 08000 555 111."
