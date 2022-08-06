VIVID memories continue to exist of York in the 1980s.

Readers have been reminiscing about life in the time of Maggie Thatcher and Boy George, when York still had a Wimpy and you could buy a poke of pick n mix from Woolworths in Coney Street.

Smoking was still allowed in pubs, and Parliament Street still had a fountain. Sunday shopping was restricted and a Sunday in York was more quiet back then. People also missed favourite pubs and shops such as Tammy Girl and C&A.

We asked readers to tell us what they could do in 1980s York that they can't do today - and here's what they told us...

1. Emma Heels: "Watch a fireworks display at Clifford's Tower after a shopping trip to C&A."

2. Wayne Fawcett: "Sit in the pub smoking a pack of Embassy Regal King Size."

3. Emma Smailes: "Cox's Leather Shop and Droopy and Brown's."

4. Marcie Hughes: "Cycle round when it was empty on a Sunday."

Fireworks at Clifford's Tower - something we miss about York in the 1980s

5. Lynne Aston: "Go to Fazers."

6. Jason Wadsworth: "Go see Father Xmas at Victoria House."

7. Eddie Vee: "Go to the Old World or Jack And Jill's."

8. John Grant: "Put fairy liquid into the fountain in Parliament Street."

9. Jenny Pickard: "Go to Wimpy."

10. Ian Metcalfe: "Go to the Saturday morning club at the ABC."

11. Donna Simpson: "Woolworths! Tammy Girl!"

12. Brian Tate: "Get two pints of bitter for a quid."

13. Dean Linsdell Muffinman: "Castle Mills skatepark."

Readers miss seeing Santa at Victoria House in Micklegate, which is now a hotel

14. Alan Deaton: "Chat in a pub without looking at mobile phones and being anti social."

15. Ann Hartley: "Go to Casanova’s the club with telephones on the tables!"

16. Tracey Ellis: "Play on the adventure playground in Huntington, slide down the zip line, must have been 70ft high, no helmets just some rope!"

17. Melanie Coe: "Go on the butterflies ride to see Father Xmas…does anyone remember this?"

18. David L. Fairey: "Buy incense from Bead Machine; drink in downstairs Dean Court Hotel bar; watch drunks scrapping in The Roxy; have ace fish and chips from shop on Lord Mayor's Walk; drink Magnet in Thomas's and Old Peculier in the Spread Eagle."

19. Sugar Dean Rogo: "Go to The Dome."

20. Cam Shaw: "Buy a property at a decent price?"

Share your favourite memories and photos of York in the 1980s via the Send Now button below...