AN arson investigation is underway after someone deliberately set fire to a vehicle at a North Yorkhsire auction centre.

North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for information after someone set fire to a vehicle parked on the auctioneer’s forecourt at Matthewsons in Thornton-le-Dale at around 1.40am last Tuesday (July 26).

A spokesman said the fire was started deliberately after an accelerant was thrown and one vehicle was damaged but fortunately the fire did not spread to other cars, the garage itself and nearby buildings where people were asleep inside.

Officers are already exploring numerous lines of enquiry and believe the offender may have sustained burn injuries to their arms, but this is not confirmed.

PC Alan Robson, who is investigating the incident, said: “Thornton-le-Dale is a quiet, peaceful Ryedale village and the Matthewson family are very keen to establish who was responsible.

“We already have several strong lines of enquiry and we are now requesting the public’s assistance to track down those responsible.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email alan.robson@northyorkshire.police.uk You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Alan Robson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220130660.