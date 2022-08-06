OFTEN the best ideas come out of desperation and that was certainly the case for York hairdresser Lewis Taylor.

The talented stylist - who trained at trendy salon West Row in Petergate - was unable to work his trade during lockdown because of national restrictions.

Pre-Covid, he had been a mobile barber, going to people's homes to trim their hair and beards.

"During lockdown, I was out of work for nine months, so I had to come up with ideas," said Lewis, 32, of Acomb.

His brainwave was to buy a van and take his mobile business on the road once restrictions were lifted. "I didn't know how it would be going back into people's houses and I thought, well I could sterilise the van and keep on trading."

Lewis Taylor - mobile barber at work in his van. Photo by Sophie Eleanor Photography

To make his dream a reality, Lewis trained to be an HGV driver, which he did for more than a year, and saved up money.

He said: "I passed my test first time - the theory test was really hard; it was like going back to school. But you earned £37,500 as your base salary plus bonuses - it was more money than I'd ever earned. But I didn't enjoy sitting by myself all day in a truck."

So, he swapped the lorry for a van, which he was able to buy and convert into a mobile barbers thanks to his HGV earnings.

And he hasn't looked back. Since launching the business full time this summer - a first for York he says - he’s been travelling all over the city and up to the Easingwold and Stillington areas, where he grew up, as bookings take off.

We're sure you will agree, Lewis is a worthy winner of our trader of the week title.

Lewis Taylor 's mobile barber van. Photo by Sophie Eleanor Photography

Each week we are shining the spotlight on the independent businesses that really make York special.

If you would like to nominate a York trader - or perhaps you run a local business and want to tell us your story - you can do so here: www.yorkpress.co.uk/trader/

Meanwhile, let's hear more from Lewis - and how he is building a name for himself across York.

"If I go to a street, I can do three or four gents' hair, and boys' too. I have also been booked to do the groomsmen's hair for weddings. I got married last year and remember how stressful it was in the morning getting their hair done! So I can go to a venue the day before, rock up in the van, with some beers in the fridge, and get them sorted!"

He said the mobile van saved customers' time. "I can go to work sites too - and men can get their hair done in their break. It saves them queuing in town and paying for parking."

Lewis is trained in the popular 'skin-fade' technique, where the hair at the side is shaved to the skin, but also does general barbering as well as beard trims. Prices are £15 for a child, £22.50 for a cut and finish or £25 for a skin fade for an adult; £5 for a beard trim.

For more information, click here or follow Lewis on Instagram and Facebook, search for Taylor Made Barbering.

To nominate our next trader of the week, visit: www.yorkpress.co.uk/trader/

Or send us the story via the Send Now button below...