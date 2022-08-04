Complaints over rats and rubbish have led a North Yorkshire father and son to be fined more than £3,000.

The duo from Brompton, near Northallerton, were found guilty on Monday by York and Selby Magistrates Court for failing to comply with Community Protection Notices

The statutory notices under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 were issued after the pair failed to remove waste.

In December 2020, Hambleton District Council’s Environmental Health Service received complaints about the presence of rats in the Water End area of Brompton near Northallerton.

A build-up of rubbish identified at a house was found to be contributing to the problem and the two men living there were asked to clear the waste.

After failing to remove the waste, Community Protection Notices were issued on 19 March 2021 to William and Oliver Wilson by the Environmental Health Officer.

These notices were not complied with, and the Council was left with no option but to proceed to prosecute.

In addition to finding the pair guilty on Monday, and fining the £3,040, magistrates further issued a court Remedial Order to both defendants, requiring the rubbish to be cleared from the garden within 28 days.

Councillor Stephen Watson, portfolio holder for Environmental Health said: “Breaching a Community Protection notice under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act is a serious matter. The act is there to protect the public."

“The Council will try to work with people to achieve the desired remediation, but the success of today’s prosecution should be a warning to those who fail to comply with legal notices."