A family-run independent ladieswear store has been shortlisted for two awards.

Wild & Westbrooke, which opened in Lendal in 2018, has earned the recognition in the Drapers Independents Awards.

The awards recognise the top-performing and most innovative independent retailers in the country with a particular focus this year on the resilience shown by businesses throughout the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

The retailer has been shortlisted in the Womenswear Independent Retailer of the Year category and Oliver Stirk, Director of the company, has been nominated for Rising Star.

The company had been trading for little over a year before Covid struck, the country went into lockdown and, like many other retailers they were forced to close.

At the time it had had no online store, relying solely on the city centre shop for trade.

The beginning of the first lockdown in March 2020 gave them the chance to concentrate their efforts on setting up their online store which proved a lifeline, enabling them to carry on trading.

As the stock levels and number of brands increased, the premises on Lendal became too small and when a much larger store at no. 3 Stonegate became available earlier this year, they took the decision to move. The new shop has two sale floors, with ample storage for stock and the larger premises has meant taking on extra staff.

Ollie explained: ‘The last couple of years have been hugely difficult for many businesses and so to be shortlisted for these awards is very humbling. We are extremely lucky to have an amazing, loyal customer base and to work with such supporting brands as Fairfax & Favor, Holland Cooper, Dubarry, Gant etc.

"The setting up of our online store at the beginning of the pandemic meant that we could continue to trade. We pride ourselves on delivering an exceptional customer service, whether shopping with us online or in store.’

This year the awards will be held on September 22 at The Grosvenor House in London.