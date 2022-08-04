A FIREFIGHTER from North Yorkshire in training for the London Marathon is holding an open day to help boost fundraising.

Will Jones, who works for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service in Tadcaster, will be running the London Marathon in full firekit and breathing apparatus on October 2.

To help with the fundraising effort he's arranging an open day at Tadcaster Fire Station on the September 3, from 10am-3pm.

Will said: "We will have various service vehicles here - fire engines, a water bowser, incident support unit, aerial ladder platform, animal rescue land rover and fire bike, plus there will be stalls and games, cake sale, food and drink/ice cream van, bouncy castles, all sorts of activities."

Entry on the day is free with the option of making a donation.

He said: "At the beginning of my career with the fire service in 2020, I learned about The Fire Fighters Charity - who they were, what they do, and how their work has impacted my colleagues - and set myself the target of completing a fundraising event for them everty year of my career.

"In 2020, I completed a half marathon in full fire kit and breathing apparatus. At the time a lot of people asked whether I would progress to doing a marathon, and I said, unequivocally, NO! The half marathon was torture, physically and mentally brutal, and not something I wanted to repeat in a hurry.

However, I don't want to look back in the future and regret never taking part in the London Marathon, and never pushing myself to doing what will be a truly horrendous challenge. Last year I applied for a space in The Fire Fighters Charity London Marathon team, and have been awarded a space."

Will has set up a JustGiving page for people to donate and keep up to date with his training progress.

He said: "If you can donate to support the charity which helps the people who will willingly risk their lives to help strangers, any amount is hugely appreciated. If you just want to watch a long story of suffering, you're also welcome."

Click here to donate on Will's JustGiving page.