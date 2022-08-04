A driver has been arrested after a serious collision on the A64 near York yesterday morning.

A car and a van which were travelling eastbound collided near the Fulford junction shortly after 7.30am.

The car driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and driving without due care and attention.

Emergency services spent several hours dealing with the incident, leading to long tailbacks on the A64.

Minor injuries were reported, but nobody is believed to have suffered serious injuries.

The road re-opened by mid-morning and an investigation into the cause of the crash is under way.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for any witnesses who saw the collision, the moments leading up to it or anyone has dashcam footage to get in touch if they have not already spoken to officers.

People are askewd to email michael.rowan@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101, select option 2 and ask for Michael Rowan.

Please quote reference 12220136167 when sharing information.