THE A64 through Rillington has reopened following extensive repair work on a sinkhole.
Police closed the road on Sunday after a burst water main caused significant damage to the road from High Street, outside the Coach and Horses Pub, to Sands Lane.
A diversion has since been in place with traffic diverted from Staxton and Malton.
ime."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here