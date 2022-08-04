A MAJOR road through North Yorkshire has reopened after being closed for several days after a sinkhole opened up.
The A64 through Rillington has reopened following extensive repair work on a sinkhole.
Police closed the road on Sunday after a burst water main caused significant damage to the road from High Street, outside the Coach and Horses Pub, to Sands Lane.
A diversion has since been in place with traffic diverted from Staxton and Malton.
The road is closed in both directions between the B1248 near Scagglethorpe, Norton-on-Derwent and the B1249 near Willerby, Staxton.
North Yorkshire County Councillor Janet Sanderson, who represents Rillington, said she had been shocked to see the extent of the damage on the A64.
“Reactive emergency work is always a challenge, and I am grateful that the two authorities have worked at speed to get the A64 open again at this very busy time."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here