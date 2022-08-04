NINE men and one women were arrested on suspicion of drug and firearm offences following an eight-month investigation.

Detectives from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU) were supported by North Yorkshire Police, Cheshire Police and Greater Manchester Police in response to concerns about drugs supply and the use of firearms in the area.

Yesterday (Wednesday, August 3), three men from Whitby and six men and a woman from Manchester were arrested as part of an investigation that launched in December 2021, for offences including conspiracy to supply Class A and Class drugs, namely cocaine and cannabis, money laundering and firearm offences.

All 10 suspects are being held in police custody for questioning and were searched by officers, where over £30,000 in cash, mobile phones and other supporting evidence was seized.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Robinson from the NWROCU Investigations Team said: "This morning’s warrants in North Yorkshire, Cheshire and Greater Manchester are the result of extensive work we have carried out as part of an investigation we began back in December last year into drugs supply between Manchester and Whitby.

“To date, we have recovered a significant amount of Class A and B drugs, over £30,000 in cash and a sawn-off shot gun with ammunition.

“We have been gathering evidence and intelligence behind the scenes and the extensive work has now resulted in the arrest of these 10 people.

“I hope that this morning’s arrests provide reassurance to communities in Cheshire, North Yorkshire and Greater Manchester.”

Detective Inspector Lucy McNeill, of Scarborough and Ryedale CID, said: "We understand the terrible impact drug use and supply can have on communities and families. We will continue to work with law enforcement partners and the public to put a stop to this."

The NWROCU carries out investigations into serious and organised crime in the North West region.