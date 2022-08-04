BP’s profits have soared to almost £7billion in just three months.
That’s three times the profit from the same period last year.
Management must be dancing a jig. How can they keep justifying their pricing policy? And what bonus payments will be paid out to top management this year?
M Horsman, Moorland Road, York
