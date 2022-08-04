Thank you for your thoughtful obituary of my old English teacher at Nunthorpe Grammar School, Darrell Buttery (Always kind … August 1).
Your report shows that throughout our lives inspirational teachers stay with us and make our lives richer – my house is full of books as a result of his teaching.
I would like to add that when Mr Buttery took us Second Years on local studies lessons in 1984 he showed us many historical gems around York. Later I have shown these same buildings to friends visiting York. And I gained an enthusiasm for seeking out similar hidden treasures when I have visited many other cities.
I hope that these comments and similar experiences by hundreds of former pupils can be a wonderful legacy for Mr Buttery.
James Dawson, Ribblesdale Avenue, London
