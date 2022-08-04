FIREFIGHTERS tackled a 200m wide fire on a farm in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 3.20pm yesterday (August 3) to Whitecote Lane near South Milford, Selby.

Crews from Tadcaster and Selby responded to a report of a fire in a field.

They found a fire measuring around 200m x 25m and put it out using 6 beaters and 2 hose reel jets along with an agricultural bowser.

Station manager Tony Walker said at the time: "Crews from Selby and Tadcaster are now dealing with a field fire full of felled straw near the village of Newthorpe.

"The fire front is 200 meters long.

"Beaters and aqua packs in use to extinguish the fire."

A 200-long fire front in a field near South Milford, Selby