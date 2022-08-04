AN URGENT appeal has gone out to try and find a missing teenager from North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say Saphire Williams, 15, was last seen in Masham at around 2.30pm yesterday (Wednesday).
She failed to return home and officers are concerned for her welfare.
They are currently conducting a search to find her and are urging the public to share any information that could help their investigation.
Saphire lives in Masham but has contacts in South Yorkshire.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call North Yorkshire Police on 101 then select option 1 to speak to the Force Control Room.
