FIREFIGHTERS were called in after an agricultural vehicle caught fire in a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 9.20am yesterday (August 3) after reports of a fire in Ryther, near Tadcaster.
The fire resulted in 50% damage to the vehicle, and was believed to be caused by a build up of combustible materials on the exhaust.
Crews put the fire out and dampened down the vehicle and surrounding area.
Station manager Tony Walker said: "Crews from Tadcaster and Selby dealt with an agricultural vehicle on fire near the village of Ryther.
"Crews used a foam lance to extinguish the blaze.
"Your fire service is working 24/7 to keep you safe."
