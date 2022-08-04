TESCO has revealed that the pharmacy at one of its York stores closed for selected hours on SIX occasions recently.
The news comes after Boots admitted that its Kings Square store closed all day on Monday, while its Heworth store only opened for two hours and its East Parade store opened for just four hours.
A Tesco spokeswoman said that alll major pharmacy groups, and the NHS, were affected by a skills shortage.
She said the York Askham Bar Extra Tesco Pharmacy closed for selected hours on six occasions at the end of July and beginning of August, but pharmacy services were still available each day.
She said the York Extra Tesco Pharmacy at Clifton Moor also operated with slightly shorter opening 'on a few occasions' in July.
She added Tesco was 'proud to have a strong network of pharmacies supporting our customers' and delivering vital services.
She said that in areas where demand was particularly challenging, local pharmacy managers were working to ensure it had the cover it needed, and Tesco would always do everything it could to make sure a pharmacy stayed open.
