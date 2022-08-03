POLICE have deployed a number of officers at an ongoing incident in a Ryedale village.

Officers are currently on the scene in Thornton Le Dale, in search of a driver of a stolen car.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police has said officers are currently searching the area, but the thief remains at large and is believed to be out of the vehicle.

North Yorkshire Police said on Facebook: “There is no need for residents and visitors to be concerned but we ask the public to remain alert to any suspicious persons or behaviour and phone us if they see anything out of the ordinary.”