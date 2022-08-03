A MAN and a woman were seriously injured when a vehicle collided with the lodge they were staying in on an East Yorkshire caravan site.
Humberside Police said the incident happened at an undisclosed location at 5.40am on Sunday.
A spokesperson said three men had now appeared at Hull Magistrates Court in connection with the incident.
"Michael Ness, 25, of Stanbridge Avenue was charged with conspiracy to commit GBH, ABH and harassment," they said.
"Shane Wynn, 45, of Beverley Road, was charged with conspiracy to commit GBH, GBH, dangerous drive and criminal damage.
"Cameron Wynne, 19, of Tower House Lane, has been charged with conspiracy to commit GBH."
