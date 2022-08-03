A CRASH is partly blocking a main road in to York.
There are reports of a crash on Hull Road with the road partly blocked both ways and very slow traffic due to accident near the petrol station.
It's affecting traffic in and out of York and drivers are being asked to try and avoid the area if at all possible.
More to follow
