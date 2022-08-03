FOUR generations of family helped retired York train driver Reg Turver celebrate his 100th birthday today.

There was a special birthday cake – complete with picture of Reg holding his ‘City of York’ nameplate. There were cards, balloons and bubbly, and a picnic in the garden of his Foxwood home. And, perhaps best of all, there was a special card from Her Majesty the Queen.

“I am so pleased to know that you are celebrating your one hundredth birthday,” it read. “I send my congratulations and best wishes to you on such a special occasion. Elizabeth R.”

Reg was tickled pink.

“It is a special occasion,” he said. “We are remembered by such occasions.” Then, with a twinkle in his eye, he added: “I can’t actually believe that I’m 100 years old. I don’t have that mentality. I feel as though I should be 50!”

Reg with his card from the Queen

As we reported last week, during his long life, Reg has lived through enormous change.

As a small boy, he stood in the fields at his dad's farm near Howden and watched the R100 airship being built.

Years later, as a young apprentice train driver/ fireman, he survived the Baedeker Raid on York Railway Station, and shovelled coal on steam trains carrying munitions for D-Day.

In the 1960s, he drove some of the first new diesel trains. And in 1983, he piloted the Intercity 125 train named City of York on its maiden run from York to London.

In 2011, by then 89 and long since retired, he unveiled a new, electric City of London train at York Railway Station. He was presented with a nameplate which he keeps in his home to this day – and which was copied for that birthday cake.

Reg with his City of York nameplate

Reg’s 100th birthday party today was organised by his daughters Lynne and Heather.

Lynne, who lives just round the corner from Reg, said: “It has been a lovely family celebration – four generations of the family all coming together. And we’ve even had some lovely weather!”

“It has been a super day,” Reg agreed.

One of his most lasting memories is surviving the York Blitz.

As a young apprentice driver/ fireman, he’d just clocked in for duty at 2.10am on the morning of an April day in 1942. Ten minutes later, the air raid sirens sounded - the infamous Baedeker Raid had begun.

Reg, who was still in his teens, was instructed to go into a shelter. When he emerged a couple of hours later it was to a world of smoke and fire. York Station had been hit, and the railway line at Severus Curve damaged.

“That sticks in the mind,” he said.