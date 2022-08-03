POLICE have issued CCTV of two women they would like to speak to following a theft in a York shop.
A purse was stolen from inside a handbag which was on a shopping trolley at Morrisons, Foss Retail Park, between noon and 1pm on May 28.
North Yorkshire Police say officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email michael.smith1@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 352 Michael Smith.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12220091641 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article