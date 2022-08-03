A CHARITY, set up by the family of a York girl who sadly died last year, is calling for support from local people and businesses.

The Millie Wright Children’s Charity was launched in May this year in memory of Millie, from Nether Poppleton, who died in August 2021 from the rare blood disorder, aplastic anaemia, several weeks after liver and stem cell transplants, at just 13-years-old.

Millie’s parents spent several months in hospital at her bedside and experienced how isolating it was for the child and their carer whilst on the ward. They also recognised how "impossibly difficult" it was to take a break from the bedside for in search of food, drinks and other essential items.

The charity has already established a presence on Ward L50 at Leeds General Infirmary (LGI), supporting families of children with serious liver, renal, bowel and haematological conditions.

In the coming months, the charity team hopes to appoint two 'Family Support Workers' to give a wider range of hands-on assistance to families, helping them with day-to-day activities, including keeping in touch with friends, family and school.

As well as stocking the ward kitchen with food, snacks, drinks and toiletries for parents and carers, The Millie Wright Children’s charity has started its Saturday Suppers - with pizza’s sponsored by local businesses.

Nigel Wright, Millie's dad, who set up the charity with wife Ceri, said: “It’s so important that parents and carers are looked after whilst in hospital caring for their critically ill children. They put themselves second and often don’t eat properly, rarely taking breaks away from the ward during lengthy in-patient stays.

“We are appealing to individuals and local businesses to donate to fund future Saturday Suppers. Just £80 which will pay for a hot meal for 10 to 12 families on a Saturday night."

The charity takes the meals to the ward and meets the parents - and donors receive publicity on the ward and the website.

Nigel added: "Week one was kindly sponsored by Belvoir Sales & Lettings based in York and week two was funded by financial advisers, Pen Life Associates, also in York. Families have given great feedback and have been very grateful of this relatively simple initaitve.”

Earlier this year, the charity put together a special raffle and auction, which raised more than £3,600, at an evening event hosted at the Dawnay Arms in Shipton-by-Beningborough. They have also held fundraisers for children's charity - The Candlelighters Trust

You can read more about The Millie Wright Children’s Charity at www.millieschildrenscharity.org or on social media.

The charity are looking for an additional trustee, a patron and fundraising volunteers.

If you would like to be involved, you can make contact via the website or by calling the team on 07716162525.