Families are being invited to take part in treasure hunts in some North Yorkshire parks.

The county council’s active travel team is hosting Xplorer events over the summer holidays, following the success of similar events in the Spring.

Executive member for highways and transportation, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “This is about giving families the chance to enjoy active fun together on foot, with the environmental and health benefits that brings.

“It also offers an opportunity for our active travel team to chat to people in a relaxed environment about their active and sustainable travel choices. We all know walking, cycling or using public transport is better for us and the environment than using our cars, so the team will be able to offer advice on how people might make the most of those options.”

The Xplorer challenges will take place on the following dates:

Monday, August 8 – Glen Gardens, Filey.

Tuesday, August 9 – Pannett Park, Whitby.

Monday, August 15 – Valley Gardens, Harrogate.

Tuesday, August 16 – Aireville Park, Skipton.

Each event will run from 11am to 2pm. Taking part is free, and people can turn up on the day and look for the active travel team’s stand.

The team has worked with Harrogate Borough Council, Scarborough Borough Council and Craven District Council to arrange permission to use the parks, and with the Friends of Aireville Park in Skipton.