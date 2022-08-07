EMMA and David Hayes have taken the plunge after meeting at work at Yearsley Swimming Pool.

The couple, from Heworth, York, tied the knot in a stunning ceremony at The Parsonage Hotel and Spa, Escrick, in April.

Emma looked stunning in both her wedding dresses - one for the ceremony and a shorter dress for the evening do.

When did you get married?

April 7, 2022

Where did you get married?

The Parsonage Hotel and Spa, Escrick, York

Emma and David Hayes

Where did you have your reception?

The Parsonage Hotel and Spa, Escrick, York

How did you meet?

We both worked at Yearsley Swimming Pool together for two years before getting together.

Tell us about the proposal

We had gone on a short break to celebrate being together for six years. It rained the whole weekend ruining Dave's plan of doing it somewhere nice so he asked in the living room with our little dog watching.

What did you both wear?

Dave wore a three piece navy suit from Moss Bros. My first dress was fit and flare ivory dress from Elite Bridal in Hull. After the first dance and fireworks I got changed into a shorter dress from JJ's House.

What was the best bit about your wedding?

The whole day was amazing and flew by so fast but sharing our day with our closest family and friends is something we will never forget.

Was your wedding affected by the Covid crisis, if so tell us how?

Luckily we didn't have to postpone due to Covid as we got engaged after the first lockdown. But we did have to book everything quickly though to make sure we got the vendors we wanted with everyone rearranging their dates.

Who would you like to thank for making your big day so special?

We would like to thank all of our family/friends for making our day so special. We would also like to thank the following vendors for making the day perfect: Louise and the team at The Parsonage who ensured everything ran smoothly, Ardent Fireworks for an amazing surprise display for our guests, Alicia Eden Photography for capturing the day perfectly, Little Yellow Flower Shop Scunthorpe for the most beautiful flower arrangements, Snap Your Magic Photobooth for entertaining everyone, Angela's Yummy Cupcakes for the best cake we've ever tasted and Al Grant Saxophone for adding a special touch to the day.

Amazing fireworks at Emma and Dave's wedding

Tell us about your honeymoon

We travelled to Mauritius at the start of June which was the most amazing trip, made even more special as we found out we are expecting our first baby before we went! We had the best time relaxing in such a beautiful country with crystal clear water and friendly locals.

