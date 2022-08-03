NEW owners are all set to take on a popular hilltop hotel in a North Yorkshire town.

Karen Fojt and her family, have recently completed the purchase of the Cliffemount Hotel in Runswick Bay near Whitby and plan to rebuild the business into a fabulous bespoke hotel, restaurant and bar.

Works have already begun on the significant investment programme, including a complete remodelling both inside and out.

Karen said: “My family and I are grateful to have spent many wonderful years holidaying in Runswick Bay and when this opportunity came up it was the perfect chance to invest back into the community and the local area.

"We’re extremely excited to start work on Cliffemount with an expected opening of Spring 2024.

"We will endeavour to keep the community up to date with milestone developments, so keep an eye out."

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co handled the sale and acting for the seller was Mark Worley, director – hospitality at Christie & Co.

He said: “Having sold this hotel in the past, I am acutely aware of the affinity that locals up and down this particular stretch of coastline have with the property and I too, was alarmed by its declining reputation.

"I was delighted therefore, when Karen got in touch and let me know of her plans and asked me to approach the owners regarding a possible sale. Fortunately, the timing was right for all and a deal was struck which will allow the owners to move on and for Karen to take over what I am sure will become one of the best hotels in the region.

“This is a hugely pleasing good news story and it illustrates the demand for coastal and tourist driven hotels and hospitality businesses across the north.

“We wish Karen all the best in this exciting new venture.”

As the name suggests, this 20-bedroom hotel enjoys a breath-taking cliff top position with stunning coastal views and is located above the honeypot seaside town, which is a major tourist and holiday village close to Whitby.

The hotel previously boasted a great reputation for quality food, a warm welcome and lovely rooms, many of which offer superb views across the heritage coastline and seascapes.